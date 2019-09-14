OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

As Asset Management companies, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 10.34 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 52 12.14 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s potential downside is -0.81% and its average target price is $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares. About 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Hamilton Lane Incorporated has 8.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats on 8 of the 8 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.