OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 10.51 N/A 0.00 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 10 21.03 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.37%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.