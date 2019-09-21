OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|10.51
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|10
|21.03
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.37%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance.
Summary
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
