OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.91 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 7.45% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.