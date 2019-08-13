OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.91
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 20.88% and 7.45% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
