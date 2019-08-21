OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

We will be comparing the differences between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.88% and 49.28%. About 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.