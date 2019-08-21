OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

We will be comparing the differences between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.88% and 49.28%. About 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
