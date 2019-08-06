OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.97 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.