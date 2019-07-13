OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.59 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.86 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.27% of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.59% -0.33% 3.36% -0.93% -8.84% 4.79%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.