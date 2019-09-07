OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With 23135 (:)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and 23135 (:) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.78
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and 23135’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of OFS Credit Company Inc. and 23135.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and 23135 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.88% and 44.99%. 13.37% are OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.95% of 23135 shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats 23135 on 4 of the 4 factors.
