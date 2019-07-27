OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.98%
|0.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.36%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-4.25%
|-7.46%
|7.67%
|-21.14%
|-18.99%
|13.48%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
