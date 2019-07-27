OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -4.25% -7.46% 7.67% -21.14% -18.99% 13.48%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.