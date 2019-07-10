OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Since OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.83 N/A 0.00 0.00 State Street Corporation 65 1.74 N/A 5.89 10.49

In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and State Street Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Ratings

OFS Credit Company Inc. and State Street Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 4 3 2.33

State Street Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $65.57 consensus price target and a 19.07% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.1% of State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, State Street Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36% State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend while State Street Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.