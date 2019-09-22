OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.