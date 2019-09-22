OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.
