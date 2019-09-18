OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)

This is a contrast between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.89 N/A 0.00 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.36 N/A 0.81 15.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of OFS Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.33%. Competitively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc.