OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)

This is a contrast between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.89
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|12
|14.36
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of OFS Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.33%. Competitively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MFS California Municipal Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors MFS California Municipal Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc.
