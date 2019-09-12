OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.89 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.35 N/A -0.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.