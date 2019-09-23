OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.46%. Competitively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
|0.33%
|3.06%
|2.71%
|8.94%
|6.85%
|11.05%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.