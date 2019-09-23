OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.46%. Competitively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.