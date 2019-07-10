OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.83
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.98%
|0.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.36%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
