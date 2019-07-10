OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.83 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.