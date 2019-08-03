OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.77 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.30 N/A -0.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.75%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.