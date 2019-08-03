OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.77
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|61.30
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 25.75%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
