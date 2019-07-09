OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.83 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 15.49 N/A 0.36 39.81

Table 1 demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -1.31% -1.39% 3.54% 7.74% 8.54% 9.79%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats OFS Credit Company Inc.