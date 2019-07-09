OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.83
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|14
|15.49
|N/A
|0.36
|39.81
Table 1 demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.68% of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.98%
|0.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.36%
|BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
|-1.31%
|-1.39%
|3.54%
|7.74%
|8.54%
|9.79%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust beats OFS Credit Company Inc.
