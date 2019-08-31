OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.77 N/A 0.00 0.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 39 34.28 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Associated Capital Group Inc.