OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.77
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|26
|4.67
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows OFS Credit Company Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
On the other hand, Ares Management Corporation’s potential upside is 6.53% and its average target price is $31.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.
