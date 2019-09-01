OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.77 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 26 4.67 N/A 0.27 108.33

Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OFS Credit Company Inc. and Ares Management Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Ares Management Corporation’s potential upside is 6.53% and its average target price is $31.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 66.9% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.3% are Ares Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats on 5 of the 6 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.