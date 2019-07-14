OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

We are comparing OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.83
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|26
|1.26
|N/A
|-6.88
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.98%
|0.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.36%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-17.56%
|-32.98%
|-27.13%
|-60.06%
|-69.96%
|-32.5%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
