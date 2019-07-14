OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

We are comparing OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.83 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 26 1.26 N/A -6.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has 3.36% stronger performance while Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.