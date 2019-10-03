OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.75%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.