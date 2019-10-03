OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|26
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.75%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.