OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Comparing side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.79 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 14 14.27 N/A 0.84 18.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of OFS Credit Company Inc. and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 25.17% of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.