OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Comparison side by side

Both OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 19.79% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.