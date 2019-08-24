OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.87 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.3%. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.