OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Comparison side by side

We are comparing OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.87
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.41
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 62.3%. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
