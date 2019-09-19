OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) Comparing side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.89 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.68 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 42.65%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.