OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) Comparing side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.89
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|13
|18.68
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 42.65%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.
