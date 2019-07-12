OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Comparison side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSE:MVF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.78 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 9 13.35 N/A 0.27 33.39

Demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.32% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36% BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. 0.44% 1.78% 2.69% 10.11% 5.66% 10.77%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.