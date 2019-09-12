OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.89 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 446 4.85 N/A 26.30 17.78

In table 1 we can see OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 2.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

BlackRock Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $508.2 consensus price target and a 17.54% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of BlackRock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of BlackRock Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% BlackRock Inc. -1.98% -1.11% -2.39% 14.53% -6.5% 19.06%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors OFS Credit Company Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.