OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Contrasting side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.47%. Comparatively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.