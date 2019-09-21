OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Contrasting side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 23.47%. Comparatively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
