OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Comparison side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.94 N/A 0.00 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.75 N/A 7.59 5.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for OFS Credit Company Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Athene Holding Ltd.’s potential upside is 37.05% and its average target price is $56.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.82% -0.14% -1.96% -9.43% -8.68% 7.98%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.