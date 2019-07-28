OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Contrasting side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.41 N/A 0.85 18.55

Demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 46.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats OFS Credit Company Inc.