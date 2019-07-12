OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCIP) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) Comparing side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) and Altaba Inc. (NASDAQ:AABA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.78 N/A 0.00 0.00 Altaba Inc. 69 107.79 N/A -15.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OFS Credit Company Inc. and Altaba Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altaba Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given OFS Credit Company Inc. and Altaba Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Altaba Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Altaba Inc.’s consensus target price is $78, while its potential upside is 12.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Credit Company Inc. and Altaba Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.03% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.22% of Altaba Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36% Altaba Inc. -1.86% -4.1% 3.26% 16.96% -7.06% 23.09%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Altaba Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Altaba Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc.

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.