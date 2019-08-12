OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Comparing side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.89 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us OFS Credit Company Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.37%. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.