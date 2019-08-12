OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Comparing side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.89
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us OFS Credit Company Inc. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.59% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust are owned by institutional investors. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.37%. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was more bullish than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
