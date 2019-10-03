OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Comparing side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.37%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.
