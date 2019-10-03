OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) Comparing side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares and 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. shares. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Tenzing Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.