OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.91 N/A 0.00 0.00 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.88% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 3% -0.21% -20.4% -21.05% -12.99% -16.26%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.