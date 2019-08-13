OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.91
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates OFS Credit Company Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has OFS Credit Company Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.88% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation
|3%
|-0.21%
|-20.4%
|-21.05%
|-12.99%
|-16.26%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend while Portman Ridge Finance Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.
