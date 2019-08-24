OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Comparison side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.84 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.88% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.