OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Comparison side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|18
|9.84
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
OFS Credit Company Inc. and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.88% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|-0.76%
|-5.71%
|-5.95%
|3.98%
|0%
|11.4%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.
