OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Comparison side by side

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 17 10.60 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 22.76 N/A 0.49 27.02

Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OFS Credit Company Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.88% of OFS Credit Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 13.37% of OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.66% -2.95% 7.41% 1.51% 0% 18.74% Clough Global Equity Fund -1.41% 1.69% 6.43% -1.85% -5.16% 22.14%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. was less bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.