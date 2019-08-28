OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit Company Inc. 18 9.85 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.88 N/A 2.34 12.87

Table 1 highlights OFS Credit Company Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us OFS Credit Company Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for OFS Credit Company Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is $36, which is potential 27.07% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OFS Credit Company Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.88% and 17.6%. OFS Credit Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.37%. Competitively, 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Credit Company Inc. -0.76% -5.71% -5.95% 3.98% 0% 11.4% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year OFS Credit Company Inc. has stronger performance than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.