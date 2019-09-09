OFS Capital (OFS) to pay $0.34 on Sep 30, 2019; Stryker (SYK) Shorts Up By 3.13%

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) had an increase of 3.13% in short interest. SYK’s SI was 2.85M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.13% from 2.76M shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 3 days are for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)’s short sellers to cover SYK’s short positions. The SI to Stryker Corporation’s float is 0.81%. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $218.57. About 474,741 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. InterPulse Handpiece with coaxial bone cleaning tip, Product Number:; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- PCD Kit: Long 90, 13g Match-Ground w/ Bevel, Product Number: 0506-485-000; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) is expected to pay $0.34 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OFS) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. OFS Capital Corp’s current price of $11.38 translates into 2.99% yield. OFS Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 10,407 shares traded. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has declined 3.92% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 04/05/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC AND DILUTED $0.29; 30/05/2018 – OFS Expands the AccuTube®+ Rollable Ribbon OSP Cable Family; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP COMMENCES OFFERING OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – ALSO INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF NOTES; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: 1Q Adjusted Net Investment Income 29c per Share; 11/04/2018 – OFS Cap Corp Commences Offering of Notes; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 05/04/2018 – SONA KOYO SAYS JTEKT OFS AT INR85/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold OFS Capital Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 1.02% more from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 11,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 555,585 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) or 101 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited invested in 13,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Moreover, Nordea Mgmt has 0% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Us National Bank De accumulated 0% or 2,350 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc) invested in 66 shares or 0% of the stock. 309,445 are owned by Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Mngmt Llc Delaware has invested 0.08% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) for 115,475 shares. Yakira Inc holds 0.08% or 24,572 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L L P Nc owns 75,564 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa holds 10,200 shares.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. The company has market cap of $153.79 million. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. It has a 18.59 P/E ratio. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity. Another trade for 43 shares valued at $8,117 was made by Doliveux Roch on Tuesday, April 30.

Among 12 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Stryker Corporation has $24000 highest and $19000 lowest target. $222.75’s average target is 1.91% above currents $218.57 stock price. Stryker Corporation had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Piper Jaffray. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19500 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Neutral” rating and $19000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SYK in report on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold Stryker Corporation shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association reported 253,112 shares. Btim Corporation holds 398,155 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. 52,325 were accumulated by Callahan Advisors Ltd. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 6,670 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.05% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Blb&B Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 5,586 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 0.06% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 14,235 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 160,133 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd has 5,300 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0.25% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 14,135 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 7,205 shares. St Germain D J Co has 1,701 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Oregon-based Jensen Invest Mgmt has invested 5.09% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Spectrum Grp reported 350 shares stake. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,193 shares.