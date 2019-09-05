OFS Capital (OFS) to pay $0.34 on Sep 30, 2019; Moog (MOGA) Sentiment Is 1.28

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) is expected to pay $0.34 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OFS) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. OFS Capital Corp’s current price of $11.41 translates into 2.98% yield. OFS Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 102,910 shares traded or 121.23% up from the average. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has declined 3.92% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 11/04/2018 – OFS Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $43,750,000 6.375% Notes Due 2025; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP COMMENCES OFFERING OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – OFS Cap Corp Commences Offering of Notes; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $43.75M 6.375% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Theodore Roosevelt Supports OIR and OFS in U.S. 5th Fleet; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – APPROVES OFS REPRESENTING 6.11 PCT OF TOTAL PAID UP EQUITY SHARE CAPITAL OF INOX WIND; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 14/05/2018 – United States International Trade Commission Clears OFS of Allegations by DSM Desotech on Fiber Coatings; 16/03/2018 – INOX WIND SAYS SOME HOLDERS TO SELL UP TO 23.6M SHRS VIA OFS; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – ALSO INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Moog Inc (MOGA) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 102 funds started new and increased positions, while 80 decreased and sold their positions in Moog Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 29.78 million shares, down from 31.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Moog Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 64 Increased: 71 New Position: 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.01, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold OFS Capital Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 1.02% more from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. The company has market cap of $146.92 million. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. It has a 18.64 P/E ratio. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Moog Inc. for 281,875 shares.

The stock increased 1.30% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.78. About 63,617 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Moog Inc. (MOGA) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.