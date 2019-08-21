OFS Capital (OFS) to pay $0.34 on Sep 30, 2019; ELIO MOTORS (ELIO) SI Decreased By 16.08%

ELIO MOTORS INC (OTCMKTS:ELIO) had a decrease of 16.08% in short interest. ELIO’s SI was 16,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 16.08% from 19,900 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 5 days are for ELIO MOTORS INC (OTCMKTS:ELIO)’s short sellers to cover ELIO’s short positions. The stock increased 47.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 3,676 shares traded or 42.37% up from the average. Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) is expected to pay $0.34 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OFS) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. OFS Capital Corp’s current price of $11.46 translates into 2.97% yield. OFS Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 36,878 shares traded. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has declined 3.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND INVESTMENTS IN DEBT AND EQUITY SECURITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE; 05/04/2018 – SONA KOYO SAYS JTEKT OFS AT INR85/SHR FLOOR PRICE; 05/04/2018 – SONA KOYO SAYS JTEKT OFS AT INR85/SHR; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $43.75M 6.375% NOTES DUE 2025; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP COMMENCES OFFERING OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 30/05/2018 – OFS Expands the AccuTube®+ Rollable Ribbon OSP Cable Family; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: Total Assets $374.7 Million as of March 31; 11/04/2018 – OFS Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $43,750,000 6.375% Notes Due 2025; 14/05/2018 – United States International Trade Commission Clears OFS of Allegations by DSM Desotech on Fiber Coatings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.01, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold OFS Capital Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 1.02% more from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 91,345 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 555,585 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 4,700 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 100 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 93,599 shares. 15,460 were reported by Lpl Limited Company. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Muzinich & Commerce, a New York-based fund reported 85,993 shares. Yakira Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 24,572 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS).

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. The company has market cap of $153.12 million. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. It has a 15.59 P/E ratio. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

More notable recent OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OFS Capital (OFS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “OFS Capital Corporation Announces Date for Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OFS Capital’s (OFS) CEO Bilal Rashid on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “OFS Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Elio Motors Files $100 Million IPO Registration – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Elio Motors Serves As Example Of What Can Go Wrong With Equity Crowdfunding – Seeking Alpha” published on January 27, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Electra Meccanica Files For Nasdaq IPO – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2018. More interesting news about Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alpine 4 Technologies announces a joint project valued at $2.5M – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “High Times Executive Chairman on Regulation A+ Offering – Midas Letter” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, makes, and sells automobiles. The company has market cap of $39.15 million. The firm focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. It currently has negative earnings.