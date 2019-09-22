OFS Capital (OFS) Reaches $11.58 After 5.00% Down Move; River Road Asset Management Has Cut Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Stake

The stock of OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 109,636 shares traded or 140.06% up from the average. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has declined 3.92% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 14/05/2018 – United States International Trade Commission Clears OFS of Allegations by DSM Desotech on Fiber Coatings; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $43.75M 6.375% NOTES DUE 2025; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS APPROVES OFS FOR 6.1% OF INOX WIND; 05/04/2018 – SONA KOYO SAYS JTEKT OFS AT INR85/SHR FLOOR PRICE; 04/05/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC AND DILUTED $0.29; 11/04/2018 – OFS Cap Corp Commences Offering of Notes; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – HAS COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN OFFERING OF UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2025; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 19 FOR NON-RETAIL INVESTORS; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: 1Q Adjusted Net Investment Income 29c per Share; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF NOTESThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $154.78M company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $11.00 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OFS worth $7.74 million less.

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) stake by 7.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 19,411 shares as Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT)’s stock rose 10.20%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 233,382 shares with $8.44 million value, down from 252,793 last quarter. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. now has $858.04M valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 78,721 shares traded or 73.38% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.20, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold OFS Capital Corporation shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.15 million shares or 1.55% less from 2.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd accumulated 0% or 12,000 shares. Stifel Financial holds 15,789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 15,804 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Muzinich And has invested 0.21% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). California Employees Retirement stated it has 11,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yakira Cap accumulated 0.05% or 23,170 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Mckinley Management Limited Company Delaware holds 97,155 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.01% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) for 78,920 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Com owns 15,460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) holds 2,277 shares. 115,889 are held by Morgan Stanley. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 1,610 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) for 21,400 shares.

Analysts await OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. OFS’s profit will be $4.81 million for 8.04 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by OFS Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. The company has market cap of $154.78 million. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. It has a 18.92 P/E ratio. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

More notable recent OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “OFS Credit Company Announces Third Quarter 2019 Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “OFS Credit Company, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OFS Credit Company: This 6.875% Term Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The NASDAQ – Seeking Alpha” published on March 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OFS Credit starts rights offering for up to 1.25M shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Champlain Inv Limited Co holds 0.27% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 902,456 shares. 11,827 are held by Raymond James & Associates. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.04% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability owns 172 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 321,903 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 18,300 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 125,647 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 195,690 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc holds 293,341 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). 21,425 were accumulated by Bank Of America Corporation De. State Street Corporation reported 511,399 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Renaissance Techs Ltd has 264,240 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsrs reported 17,020 shares.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYBT) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire King Bancorp, Inc. and Expand Its Footprint Into Nelson County – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Stock Yards completes acquisition of Louisville bank – Louisville Business First” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces That Clay Stinnett Will Become Chief Financial Officer of the Company as Nancy Davis Sets Retirement for April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Allergan Plc stake by 82,377 shares to 203,594 valued at $34.09M in 2019Q2. It also upped Camping World Holdings Inc. C stake by 229,696 shares and now owns 429,764 shares. Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) was raised too.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 38 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $117,729 activity. The insider Bickel Paul J III bought 117 shares worth $4,019. Herde Carl G also bought $2,164 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares. The insider Schutte John bought 43 shares worth $1,487. Brown J McCauley also bought $1,554 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares. The insider TASMAN NORMAN bought 135 shares worth $4,667. LECHLEITER RICHARD A had bought 100 shares worth $3,380 on Tuesday, March 26. Priebe Stephen M also bought $4,632 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $14.77 million for 14.52 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.72% negative EPS growth.