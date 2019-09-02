OFS Capital (OFS) Reaches $11.45 After 4.00% Up Move; RCM Technologies (RCMT)’s Sentiment Is 0.44

RCM Technologies Inc (RCMT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 4 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 9 sold and decreased stock positions in RCM Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.37 million shares, down from 3.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding RCM Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

The stock of OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 68,953 shares traded or 53.97% up from the average. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has declined 3.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 14/05/2018 – United States International Trade Commission Clears OFS of Allegations by DSM Desotech on Fiber Coatings; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF NOTES; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $43.75M 6.375% NOTES DUE 2025; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: 1Q Adjusted Net Investment Income 29c per Share; 16/03/2018 – INOX WIND SAYS OFS AT FLOOR PRICE INR115/SHR; 30/05/2018 – OFS Expands the AccuTube®+ Rollable Ribbon OSP Cable Family; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – ALSO INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – OFS Expands Ultra Long Haul Product Line with Introduction of TeraWave® SCUBA 125 Optical Fiber; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND INVESTMENTS IN DEBT AND EQUITY SECURITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE; 05/04/2018 – SONA KOYO SAYS JTEKT OFS AT INR85/SHRThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $147.43M company. It was reported on Sep, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $11.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:OFS worth $5.90M more.

Analysts await RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. RCMT’s profit will be $647,791 for 16.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by RCM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jobless Claims Fall Sharply: 4 Staffing Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

The stock increased 4.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 7,337 shares traded. RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) has declined 33.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCMT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ RCM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCMT); 12/03/2018 – DGAP-DD: RCM Beteiligungs AG english; 09/05/2018 – RCM Tech 1Q Rev $50.8M; 23/03/2018 – Surgical Notes Invites ASCA 2018 Attendees to Run the RCM Marathon; 06/03/2018 Rural Hospital Selects Azalea Health for Fully Integrated EHR and RCM Solution; 06/03/2018 – RCM Tech 4Q Rev $51.1M; 06/03/2018 – R C M TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Hires for AdvancedMD Growing RCM Division; 05/04/2018 – RCM Health Care Services and Career Step Declare Partnership to Hire Military Spouses; 09/05/2018 – RCM Tech 1Q EPS 9c

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in RCM Technologies, Inc. for 187,928 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 600,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.14% invested in the company for 67,895 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0.05% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 204,610 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.50 million activity.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $43.40 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. It has a 10.74 P/E ratio. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering.

Analysts await OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. OFS’s profit will be $4.64 million for 7.95 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by OFS Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. The company has market cap of $147.43 million. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. It has a 18.71 P/E ratio. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold OFS Capital Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 1.02% more from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management owns 21,400 shares. Yakira Management reported 24,572 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Delaware invested 0.08% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.01% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Millennium Ltd holds 43,789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has 0.01% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) for 10,700 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 0% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 75,564 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited owns 0.05% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) for 405,580 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 54 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,541 were accumulated by Stifel Corp. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn, a California-based fund reported 19,190 shares. Arrowstreet Cap L P has 0% invested in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS).

More notable recent OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/05/2019: OCCI,SPNS,KMPR – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ICE,BAC,OCCI,SPNS,KMPR – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “OFS Credit Company, Inc. Commences Rights Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.