OFS Capital (OFS) EPS Estimated At $0.35; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE)

Analysts expect OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) to report $0.35 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.94% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. OFS’s profit would be $4.68M giving it 8.79 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, OFS Capital Corporation’s analysts see -2.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 32,269 shares traded. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has risen 10.38% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 16/03/2018 – INOX WIND SAYS OFS AT FLOOR PRICE INR115/SHR; 14/05/2018 – United States International Trade Commission Clears OFS of Allegations by DSM Desotech on Fiber Coatings; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 20 FOR RETAIL INVESTORS; 23/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Theodore Roosevelt Supports OIR and OFS in U.S. 5th Fleet; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF NOTES; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: 1Q Adjusted Net Investment Income 29c per Share; 16/03/2018 – INOX WIND SAYS SOME HOLDERS TO SELL UP TO 23.6M SHRS VIA OFS; 11/04/2018 – OFS Capital Corporation Commences Offering of Notes; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP COMMENCES OFFERING OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – OFS Expands the AccuTube®+ Rollable Ribbon OSP Cable Family

Among 7 analysts covering Husky Energy (TSE:HSE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Husky Energy had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by GMP Securities given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by IBC given on Wednesday, February 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Altacorp. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. See Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $16.5 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $17 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $16.5 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Altacorp Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 984,645 shares traded. Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Husky Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $12.56 billion. It operates through two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the companyÂ’s and other producersÂ’ crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of natural gas and crude oil; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.01, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold OFS Capital Corporation shares while 6 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 1.02% more from 2.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 10,700 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt has invested 0.11% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Stifel holds 0% or 16,541 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 21,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 15,460 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Llc Delaware holds 0.08% or 93,599 shares. Bb&T Limited Co accumulated 405,580 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 115,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 146,806 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 11,600 shares stake. Muzinich & accumulated 85,993 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 75,564 shares.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. The company has market cap of $164.48 million. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. It has a 16.75 P/E ratio. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.