OFS Capital (OFS) Analysts See $0.36 EPS; 1607 Capital Partners Has Raised Its Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) Holding

Analysts expect OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) to report $0.36 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.86% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. OFS’s profit would be $4.81M giving it 8.04 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, OFS Capital Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 57,684 shares traded or 30.42% up from the average. OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) has declined 3.92% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical OFS News: 30/05/2018 – OFS Expands the AccuTube®+ Rollable Ribbon OSP Cable Family; 16/03/2018 – INOX WIND SAYS SOME HOLDERS TO SELL UP TO 23.6M SHRS VIA OFS; 11/04/2018 – OFS Capital Corporation Commences Offering of Notes; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL CORP – ALSO INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 20 FOR RETAIL INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – OFS CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF NOTES; 16/03/2018 – GUJARAT FLUORO: OFS TO OPEN MARCH 19 FOR NON-RETAIL INVESTORS; 04/05/2018 – OFS Capital: Total Assets $374.7 Million as of March 31; 12/03/2018 – OFS Expands Ultra Long Haul Product Line with Introduction of TeraWave® SCUBA 125 Optical Fiber; 11/04/2018 – OFS Cap Corp Commences Offering of Notes

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) stake by 9.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc acquired 77,319 shares as Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ)’s stock 0.00%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 861,374 shares with $12.40 million value, up from 784,055 last quarter. Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm now has $260.90M valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 15,588 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. The company has market cap of $154.72 million. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. It has a 18.91 P/E ratio. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

