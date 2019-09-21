OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH)

We are contrasting OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE:ERH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.17 N/A 0.74 15.01 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 13 13.34 N/A 1.22 11.02

In table 1 we can see OFS Capital Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Capital Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. OFS Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for OFS Capital Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of OFS Capital Corporation is $12, with potential upside of 3.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both OFS Capital Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 24.08% and 4.1% respectively. 22.08% are OFS Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has 0.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund 2.14% 3.8% 3.08% 9.16% 7.21% 19.87%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation was less bullish than Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund beats on 6 of the 8 factors OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.