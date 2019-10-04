OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

As Asset Management companies, OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 11 1.20 N/A 0.74 15.01 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 0.10 7.98M 0.94 18.99

In table 1 we can see OFS Capital Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Capital Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. OFS Capital Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 49,442,379.18% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for OFS Capital Corporation and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

OFS Capital Corporation has a 3.09% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12. Competitively the consensus price target of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $23, which is potential 58.40% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Victory Capital Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than OFS Capital Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares and 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. shares. OFS Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 22.08%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.