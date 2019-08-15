OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

As Asset Management companies, OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.22 N/A 0.74 15.01 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see OFS Capital Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of OFS Capital Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for OFS Capital Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

OFS Capital Corporation has an average target price of $12, and a 7.82% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both OFS Capital Corporation and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 24.08% and 27.9% respectively. About 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, The Cushing Energy Income Fund has 14.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation was more bullish than The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.