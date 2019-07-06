OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

We are comparing OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.56 N/A 0.74 16.78 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.90 N/A 0.70 21.49

Table 1 highlights OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than OFS Capital Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. OFS Capital Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation 1.65% 0.33% 6.85% 9.21% 10.38% 16.32% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.45% 3.73% 5.68% 12.76% 9.71% 12.87%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats OFS Capital Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.