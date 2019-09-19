OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)

Since OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.26 N/A 0.74 15.01 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.93% for OFS Capital Corporation with consensus price target of $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OFS Capital Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.08% and 17.66%. Insiders owned roughly 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 6 of the 6 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.