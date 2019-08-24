OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

As Asset Management businesses, OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.26 N/A 0.74 15.01 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.92 N/A 0.82 24.29

Table 1 highlights OFS Capital Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Insight Select Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Capital Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. OFS Capital Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insight Select Income Fund, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides OFS Capital Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for OFS Capital Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.38% for OFS Capital Corporation with consensus price target of $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OFS Capital Corporation and Insight Select Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.08% and 42.51%. Insiders owned 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats OFS Capital Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.