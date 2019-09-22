OFS Capital Corporation (OFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.17 N/A 0.74 15.01 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for OFS Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of OFS Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for OFS Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is OFS Capital Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 3.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation shares and 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust shares. About 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year OFS Capital Corporation was less bullish than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 4 of the 6 factors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.